5 injured in vehicle collision near Cat Canyon Road and Hwy 101
alert

5 injured in vehicle collision near Cat Canyon Road and Hwy 101

Five people were injured Tuesday, including one critically, following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon at Cat Canyon Road and Highway 101, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

Upon arrival, firefighters reported that two vehicles, a black Mazda 3 and a blue Toyota Scion TC, collided at their front-quarter panels, according to Bertucelli. 

The injured included three males and two females. One person was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries, while four people were transported via ground ambulance, including two who went to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and two who went to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, according to Bertucelli. 

Responding units included County Fire, American Medical Response and California Highway Patrol. 

The cause of the collision is under investigation. 

