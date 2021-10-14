The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of five residents from COVID-19 over a two-day period this week.
Three county residents died Wednesday, followed by another two on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 516, according to county public health data.
The first three deaths included one resident ranging in age from 30 to 49, one ranging from 50 to 69 and another over the age of 70.
One lived in the Santa Ynez Valley area including Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard; one lived in Lompoc; and another lived in the North County area including Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama, according to county data.
The two deaths on Thursday were both of residents over the age of 70 who resided in Santa Maria.
In the same time frame, the Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, and 375 cases remain active and contagious as of Thursday.
Thirty-seven county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 15 in the intensive care unit, as of Thursday.