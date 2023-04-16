46 Days to Rodeo ...
The Elks Rodeo Queen float in the 1958 Santa Maria Elks Parade featured the “Spur-Nik” rocket, a spoof of the original Sputnik rocket that performed the world’s first satellite launch in October of 1957. The Queen this year was Jackie Taylor with the Cooke Air Force Base. The other queen candidates were Alice Amarillas (Guadalupe), Edna Kelsey (Santa Ynez and Cuyama Valley), Jeanne Noesen (Orcutt Lions Club, Garey, Betteravia, and Sisquoc), Carol Pabst (Santa Maria Moose Lodge), Susie Pasillas (Chorro Club and Spanish-speaking people of the valley), and Betty Prophet (Santa Maria service clubs).
#parade #elksqueen #fundraising #giveback #communityoutreach #fifties #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown