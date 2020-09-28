40 volunteers join Edwards theater cleanup with Serve Santa Maria

In preparation for the potential reopening of the Regal Edwards theaters in Santa Maria, around 40 community members gathered Saturday at the South Bradley Road location for weeding and trash gathering.

The cleanup was organized by Serve Santa Maria, which focuses on annual beautification projects in the city under the leadership of organizer Pastor Carl Nielsen, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Indoor movie theaters such as those located on South Bradley Road and inside the Santa Maria Town Center will be permitted to reopen with modifications on Tuesday if Santa Barbara County advances into the state's next COVID-19 reopening tier.

County officials will find out Tuesday if the county has met needed COVID-19 case and positivity metrics for two consecutive weeks that will allow for movie theaters to reopen with limited capacity.

Working from 9 a.m. to noon, the group filled 20 trash cans and a trailer during their cleanup efforts, with social distancing and mask requirements in place, according to Nielsen.

"We will have to do some other projects now. Right? We can do this. Stay tuned. We have other people and businesses we can bless," Nielsen said.

