Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Skylar McCollough works on Toyota of Lompoc's entry during the 2019 Chalk Festival.

 Dan Rogers, Contributor

The third annual "Lompoc Chalks" Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers. 

While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project. 

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater. 

