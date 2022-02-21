A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a shooting on North H Street, according to Lompoc Police officials.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. and located a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Both officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died. The victim has yet to be identified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.