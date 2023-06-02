After 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, 34 cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services Academy last month.
The cadets were recognized for completing the Emergency Medical Services Academy 1A during a ceremony at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex (PSTC) in Lompoc.
Upon completion of the training, the cadets can provide basic life-saving skills and have passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
During their time at the academy, the cadets learned critical skills such as patient handling and moving, emergency vehicle driving and more. Much of the training was hands-on and utilized the state-of-the-art equipment and technology available at the PSTC.
In addition to traditional classroom learning environments, the cadets also trained in one of the only community college EMS simulation labs in the state. Hancock’s high-tech lab includes simulation manikins and an ambulance simulator that allows students to experience and practice treatment of a patient while in a moving vehicle.
The full list of graduating cadets included: Zachary Adam, Ethan Arebalo, Jerry Barajas Reynoso, Colin Campbell, Brendan Cavaletto, Gerardo Colores, Steven Cruz, Jesse De Bone, Adrian De Luna, Christian Garcia, Armando Gomez, Andres Gonzalez, Alan Gudino, Noah Harber-Alarcon, Erza Horvath, Annika Jensen, Aidan Lange, Jovany Lucatero, Daniel McKinley, Giselle Mendez, Micah Moore, Raymond Ochoa, Francisco Ojeda, Jonathan Ordonez, Dennis Perea, Luke Potter, Jordan Raffanello, Dulce Ramirez-Suarez, Daniel Ramos, Crystal Raposo, Wesley Van Der Linden, Gustavo Vasquez, Eric Vera and Ean Weaver.