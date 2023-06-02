Hancock EMS grad.jpg

Thirty-four cadets graduated from the Hancock College Emergency Medical Services Academy last month. 

 Contributed

After 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, 34 cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services Academy last month.

The cadets were recognized for completing the Emergency Medical Services Academy 1A during a ceremony at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex (PSTC) in Lompoc.

Upon completion of the training, the cadets can provide basic life-saving skills and have passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

