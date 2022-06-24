Three Lompoc residents were displaced Thursday evening after a structure fire broke out at a home on South C Street, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of South C Street, according to Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Carol Brown.
Crews from the Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Space Force Base fire departments were dispatched to the scene after calls of heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Arriving crews reported a building engulfed in flames and vehicles in the driveway also on fire. The occupants had safely evacuated prior to the arrival of crews and were later assisted by the Red Cross, Brown added.
Crews made an aggressive attack and gained control of the fire, which took about 45 minutes due to the "large quantities" of personal belongings that blocked access to the home, according to Brown. She added that a hole was cut into the roof to aid in the effort to extinguish the fire, which was contained to within the home.
Brown said crews were able to protect adjacent homes from the flames. No injuries were reported.
Crews remained on scene into Friday to ensure the fire remains out, while investigators look into the cause of the fire, according to Brown.
The cause of the fire will remain under investigation until personnel from all three fire departments conclude their inquiries, according to Brown.