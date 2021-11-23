The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of three residents from COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 542.
Officials confirmed the death of a Lompoc resident between the ages of 50 and 69 on Monday, according to county public health data.
Two additional deaths were confirmed Tuesday, one of a resident over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 50 and 69. One of the individuals resided in Goleta, and another in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
As of Tuesday, 29 Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including nine residents receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Residents are urged to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. Vaccines are free and available to all residents age 5 and up, and health insurance is not required.
Visit myturn.ca.gov to find a nearby COVID-19 vaccine appointment or clinic.
Just over 65% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this week, according to county data.