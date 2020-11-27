You have permission to edit this article.
3 minor injuries reported in vehicle rollover at Battles Road, College Drive
Three people sustained minor injuries in a vehicle rollover that occurred following a collision Friday near the intersection of Battles Road and College Drive. The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. 

Two people were able to exit the vehicle, although one person trapped inside required extrication. 

Several emergency units responded to the scene, including five Santa Maria police units and three fire engines. 

