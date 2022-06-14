Three juveniles were injured Tuesday, including one seriously, after their vehicle rolled into a ditch along Highway 166, west of Cuyama, according to officials.
The incident was reported to dispatch at 3:48 p.m. after the vehicle rolled off the roadway just east of School House Canyon Road and somewhere between the 7300 to 7600 blocks of Highway 166, according to CHP logs.
Logs show the vehicle was approximately 50 to 100 feet over the side and not visible from the roadway.
Emergency units that responded included Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and Fire Department personnel, including from two medic engines, CHP officers, American Medical Response and CalSTAR.
Units located the vehicle in the ditch along with the three juveniles, including a juvenile who sustained major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR, according to Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck.
Safechuck added that two patients sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the CHP.