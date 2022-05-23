Three people were injured after two vehicles collided at a car wash Sunday near the intersection of McClelland Street and Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the Splash n'Dash car wash and located a blue Toyota sedan and a grey van that had collided.
Extrication was required to remove passengers from the vehicles and a total of three people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with injuries, according to the department.
Units include a Santa Maria Fire Department engine, truck and battalion chief, several Santa Maria Police Department cruisers and an American Medical Response ambulance.