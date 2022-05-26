Twenty-nine emergency medical technician cadets graduated from Hancock College's Emergency Medical Services Academy in a ceremony held at its Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc Thursday.
The cadets graduated after 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction at the complex, which is described as a state-of-the-art facility and includes one of the only community college EMS simulation labs in California, according to Hancock officials.
Upon completion of training through the Emergency Medical Services Academy and passage of a national registry test, cadets now are qualified to become EMTs and are able to provide basic lifesaving skills.
During their time at the academy, cadets learned critical skills that included patient handling and moving, and emergency vehicle driving.
Much of their training was hands-on and utilized equipment at the facility, which also includes a high-tech lab with simulation manikins and an ambulance simulator that allows students to practice treating a patient while in a moving vehicle, according to officials.
The list of graduates includes Avellina Arredondo, Lars Barron, Bryan Cervantes-Rodriguez, Joshua Day, Anastasia Demorris, Nicholas Donati, Vincent Gomez, Alan Gudino, Mason Hammill, Manuel Hernandez, Desmond Julius, Nick Kitzmann, Jaycob Kies, Ernesto Ramirez, Kade McNamee, Kailey McNamee, Andrew Misner, Sarah Montanaro, Ella Moores, Margarito Paniagua-Diaz, Devin Perea, Adolfo Pineda Rodriguez, Elyaz Pu’a, Jose Santana, Jason Stone, Gabriela Uriarte, Abraham Villanueva, Ariel Wilson and David Yannelli Toca.