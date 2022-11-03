The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY) Inc., invite runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to the 26th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Santa Maria River Levee Trailhead, off North Preisker Lane.
The Turkey Trot Fun Run includes a 5K and a 1-mile fun run. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and is open to participants ages 14 and older. The 1-mile fun run begins at 9:45 a.m. and is open to ages 6-13.
An early bird registration fee of $25 is available through Thursday, Nov. 10, and general registration of $30 takes effect Friday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 18.