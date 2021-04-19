The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department coordinated with local nonprofits to get 250 shots in arms during two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Santa Maria on Sunday.
Officials organized the clinics at the Santa Maria offices of Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE, and Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), with employees from both organizations assisting with intake and translation when necessary.
Prior to the Sunday clinics, employees from the two organizations, as well as Líderes Campesinas and United Farm Workers, reached out to hundreds of people about the available appointments via phone banking and texting.
"Our outreach efforts were directed at primarily working class and immigrant families working essential jobs who face barriers towards getting a vaccine, whether it be online access, language and literacy challenges or the difficulty of taking off work in the week," CAUSE spokeswoman Rebeca Garcia said.
Mobile clinics will travel to other locations including churches, agricultural sites and housing developments throughout the county over the coming weeks, providing vaccines for hard-to-reach populations like communities of color and H-2A workers, according to public health officials.
Three mobile clinics have been deployed in Santa Maria, along with one in Lompoc and one in Santa Barbara.
"We initiated five mobile clinics throughout the county to serve groups and individuals who are unable to come to a community vaccination site," county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
At the MICOP clinic, residents were extremely grateful to receive outreach about vaccine appointments as well as information about what to expect, said Ana Huynh, MICOP's Santa Maria program director.
"Our first trial was a great success and the MICOP team was happy we were able to provide this opportunity to our community," Huynh said.
All 129 available doses at the CAUSE site were used on Sunday, and all but 20 of the 150 doses at the MICOP site were administered, according to officials from both organizations.
According to Huynh, the unused doses were due to people not showing up for appointments. For that reason, officials have been trying to overbook clinics to ensure as many doses as possible are used.
Additional mobile clinics will take place Thursday in coordination with the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP and St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Santa Maria, according to officials.
Mobile clinics are expected to run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at various locations throughout the county until at least the end of May, according to Ruiz.
The clinics offer the two-dose Moderna vaccines to residents 18 and older, with registration completed in coordination with local partners. Residents only need to present a photo ID to qualify for an appointment.
For more information about mobile vaccine clinics in Santa Barbara County or to schedule a mobile clinic in the community, email mobilevacciine@sbcphd.org or visit publichealthsbc.org.