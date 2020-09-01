23 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday are among lowest count to date

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 23 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with two deaths resulting from the virus.

The daily count is one of the lowest seen by the county, as officials wait for daily positivity rates to drop to 32 or lower in order to move the county into the next reopening phase.

As of Tuesday, the county's total case count is 8,164, with 209 cases considered to still be active.

The two deceased individuals were both over 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions, according to the county. One was a Santa Maria resident and the other was a resident of the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe, according to the county.

The deaths reported Tuesday are the 94th and 95th related to COVID-19 in the county. A total of 51 deaths have occurred in Santa Maria and five deaths have now occurred in the unincorporated North County area.

Hospitalizations have continued to drop in Santa Barbara County with 36 individuals hospitalized, including 17 in the ICU, according to county data.

COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County

Neighboring San Luis Obispo County confirmed 25 additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total past the 3,000-case mark.