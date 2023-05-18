Twenty-three cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy on May 17 at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The ceremony marked the end of an 18-week academy consisting of 624 hours of classroom and field instruction for the cadets in Battalion 151. The ceremony was also an acknowledgment that the cadets had not only completed that training but met and exceeded the state and national certification training standards for Firefighter I Certification.

“You have taken your first step on a journey of public service,” said Fire Academy Coordinator Leonard Champion. “You have chosen to selflessly help others, and we are confident that you all will continue to carry that mindset forward as you enter your careers as firefighters.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0