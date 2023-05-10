22 Days to Rodeo ...
The 1957 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen, Laura Lu Tognazzini, poses with Arturo Tognazzini and Charles Drapa of the Rotary Club. Laura represented Guadalupe clubs and her court included Diana Averbeck (Kiwanis, Rotary and Optimist clubs, Santa Maria), Doris Cross (Lompoc Riding clubs), Joyce Fleming (Eagles, Moose, Redmen, Foresters, and Ides), Nancy Giorgi (Santa Ynez Valley Elks), Linda McElhany (Arroyo Grande Booster Club and Pismo Beach Moose Club), Patty McFall (Santa Maria Exchange Club and Orcutt Recreation), Deenie Thomas (Athletic Booster Club and Santa Maria Little League), and Judy Valdez (Spanish-speaking clubs).
Our 2023 Queen Candidates are hosting events and fundraisers for their organizations in preparation for the 80th Anniversary Rodeo. Visit our website at elksrec.com for their information.