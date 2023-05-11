21 Days to Rodeo ...
Team roping is a rodeo staple and a fan favorite year after year. Team roping involves two people: the header and the heeler. As their names suggest, the header’s goal is to rope the head of the steer, which this 2014 team roper successfully accomplished. The heeler’s job is to then rope the steer’s heels, or legs. The steer weighs over 450 pounds and it takes well-practiced teamwork for the ropers to succeed.
Join us for our 80th Anniversary of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and see some team roping action in person! Tickets are available online at our website elksrec.com.