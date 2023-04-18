2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen Gabriela Robles.jpg

2023 Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation Queen Gabriela Robles will kick off her fundraising campaign with a lunch and auction event at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Riverview Park in Buellton. 

As Santa Ynez Valley High School senior Gabriela Robles wraps up her last days on campus, her immediate goal as this year's Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation queen is to drum up support for the organization that for many years has supported her.

Continuing with tradition, and donning the crown, Robles will kick off a round of fundraising events as the nonprofit's 2023 royal representative.

Themed Wild West, the queen's four-week campaign will begin with a lunch and auction kickoff event at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Riverview Park in Buellton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

