2023 Rodeo Queen to be crowned Friday night

Without a doubt, the most impactful program sponsored by the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is its annual Rodeo Queen campaign, and this year’s – the Elks’ 80th – promises to be even better.
“Since we started the Queen campaigns, these wonderful young women have raised more than $15 million as of last year, and that money – every penny of it – stays right here in the Santa Maria Valley,” said Peter Sterling, president of Elks Recreation and the longtime chairman of the Rodeo Queen Committee.
This is Sterling’s 21st year as chairman of the Queen Committee. He took a few years off before returning to the position seven years ago.
“We have six candidates this year. We’ve got our hands full,” said Sterling. “We’ve had as many as nine candidates over the years. We saw the numbers drop off for a few years but they’re up again. It’s nice to have the numbers back up to where they used to be.”
The young ladies spend six weeks raising money. The one with the most successful fundraising campaign is crowned queen in the middle of Friday night’s performance.
“They work so hard. They each have a pretty tough schedule with non-stop fundraising,” said Sterling.
“They are all, as usual, very high-quality candidates. Each and every one of them is deserving of the crown.
“The best thing is the money raised benefits the people of our community. The girls get to decide where the money will be directed. They choose the programs that directly benefit from their hard work. The girls host dinners, auctions, car shows, and more.
"There are casino nights, Corvette raffles, a Diamonds and Denim dinner and dance, one had a comedy night – really anything these ladies and their committees can imagine. They are all very busy. I get to as many of their events as I can and support all of them equally, but with having my responsibilities as Elks Rec President and the other work I have to do to get the rodeo ready, I just can’t get to them all.”
The six 2023 candidates are (in a randomly drawn order):
Brisa Lopez
Representing: The Cuyama Valley Exchange Club
Lopez, 17, recently completed her senior year at Cuyama Valley High School.
The oldest of Virginia and Edager Lopez’s three children, Lopez is the treasurer of her high school’s FFA.
Her mother works at the Buckhorn, and her father is a mechanic. Brisa also has a brother Tyler, 14, and sister Kailey, 8.
“Next year, I’m going to attend Taft Community College and work toward an associate’s degree in criminal justice and then transfer to a major university,” said Lopez.
She is also active in the Cuyama Valley Exchange Club.
“The club hosts special events for the children of the Cuyama Valley,” she said. “They also sponsor FFA, 4-H, and senior projects.
“They have an event – the Pedaler’s Fair – and Melanie Shaw is the director. She asked if any of us were interested in running for Elks Rodeo Queen. I applied and got selected.”
Lopez held fundraisers including a barn dance at Trujillo Ranch in Cuyama, a casino night, and a Bunco night at the Buckhorn.
“We also had a barbecue at the Peddler's Market and a gun-safe raffle. It holds 48 guns,” said Lopez.
She attended her first rodeo “When I was very young,” she said. “I also go to Jaripos roping events in Bakersfield. They’re like a Spanish version of rodeo.”
Her team was made up of local volunteers.
“My family helped a lot, and we had 4-H members and just a lot of people from the community,” said Lopez. “Since we’re a small community, we all came together.”
Lopez sees only positives for her involvement in the Queen campaign.
“I like to be part of something big, and everything we do helps our community,” said Lopez. “We don’t
have as much money available to us because we are such a small community and the Cuyama Valley is far away from Santa Maria, but I’m glad to be doing something good for our community. The money will help local kids. Most of it will go to scholarships and even though we are a small town, I’m proud to represent the people. I hope they get the recognition they deserve.
Michaela Jamison
Representing: VTC Enterprises
Jamison, 17, recently completed her junior year at Righetti High.
“Right now, I’m thinking of going to college to be an education major, possibly at Grand Canyon University,” said Jamison.
Her sponsor is VTC, a local non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities.
“My family and I got involved with VTC in 2015 and we got involved right away with their queen candidate. I was just eight years old then and ever since it’s been my dream to run for Elks Rodeo Queen,” said Jamison. “And VTC helps people, that’s what they do. They help people get jobs and live a better life.”
Jamison is the only child of Jennifer and Mike Jamison. Her mother works in the accounting department at VTC. Her dad owns Mission Oaks Management, a management group, and is the CEO of a strawberry company.
At Righetti, Jamison is part of the Interact Club, a community service organization, and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She is also an avid amateur photographer.
“But I’m really focusing on my schoolwork,” said Jamison. “I’m working hard to get good grades.”
Her fundraisers included a comedy night at the Radisson, a Fun Run at the Rodeo grounds, a barbecue drive-thru on the VTC campus on A Street, a Kentucky Derby dinner and auction, and a reverse drawing.
“We’re a rodeo family,” said Jamison. “I’ve gone to the rodeo every year since we started at VTC. The queen is my favorite part but I love barrel racing – the speed run – and the saddle broncs, and the trick riders, they’re pretty fun.
“But the really best part is the queen. The queen competition is something close to my heart. I love fundraising money for the community. All the money goes back to VTC to enrich their programs and make people’s lives better.”
Adrena Mercedes Longoria
Representing: Northern Santa Barbara County United Way
Longoria, 18, just graduated from Righetti and will be studying Agriculture Business next year at Fresno State.
“It’s only about four hours away – that’s exactly what I wanted,” said Longoria. “I’m pretty excited about it. I move in Aug. 12. I plan to pursue a career in the agriculture industry.
“I’m part of Righetti FFA’s annual Kinederpatch where we teach kids about agriculture."
Longoria is no stranger to the competition.
“I did Mutton Bustin’ at the Elks and at the Midstate Fair and raised pigs for three years that we showed at the county fair,” said Longoria. “And ever since I was little, my parents brought me to the Elks Rodeo.
"I remember seeing the queen and the candidates waving to the crowd. It got me really excited and I knew I wanted to do that one day.
“It’s exciting sitting in the stands watching the rodeo but it’s even better being there as a queen candidate. It’s a life-changing event.”
She also played softball for three years and played golf for four at Righetti with legendary local high school coach Brian Tomooka as her coach in both sports.
“He has such a great attitude and he’s so enthusiastic,” said Longoria.
This isn’t Longoria’s first go-round with the queen competition.
“I helped with other candidates when they ran for queen,” said Longoria. “I helped Ashley Palin and Faith Totorica when they ran for queen and now they are helping me. We all played softball together, too.”
Her mother, Reina Longoria, works in the school cafeteria and is co-chair of her fundraising committee along with another longtime local coach, Josh Wong.
Her father Danny is a site safety supervisor at Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Longoria has three younger sisters; Arena, 10, Abrena, 8, and Atrena, 6.
“You see the similarity?” asked Longoria. “They’re all pretty much the same but with one you take off the ‘B’ and with the others, you take out my ‘D’ and add a ‘B’ or a ‘T’. And we all have middle names that begin with ‘N’ so we all have the same initials – ANL.”
Longoria has also been busy fundraising.
“We started with a barbecue,” she said. “We also have been cooking a barbecue lunch for all the car dealerships, if they want one delivered, one day a week. We had a kids carnival, a casino night to recognize our sponsors, and we had the only car show this year – it was an important fundraiser for us this year. It’s been a tough schedule. We’ve all been working hard but it’s worth it.
“And the Elks allowed each of us to hold a fundraiser at the rodeo grounds – that was cool.”
Longoria’s ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on the world around her.
“We all want to win but even if I don’t I know I’m helping our community,” said Longoria. “The title (of being queen) doesn’t determine how much impact I can have. I’m raising money – I hope a lot of it – that will help with Righetti FFA and the Literacy 2.0 project. That’s heartwarming. I can make a positive change in people’s lives.
“We’re also giving the younger generation positive role models. I hope we can inspire them to become leaders. It is possible to make a difference. This is not the only positive change I’ll be making in my community – there’s more to come.”
Paige Beal
Representing: Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis
Beal, 17, recently finished her junior year at St. Joseph High with plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering after high school.
“I represent the Noontime Kiwanis,” said Beal. “My dad, Randy (a real estate agent and broker), joined the Kiwanis in 2006 – the year I was born – so I guess I’m a lifelong Kiwanian. I’ve always helped with their fundraisers. My mom, Donna (a grant analyst at Hancock College), and younger brother, Wyatt, 14, has, too.
“I’ve been fascinated with what the girls have done in the past – raising money and getting scholarships. Since I’ve been Kiwanis-born, I’ve always wanted to be involved so I can raise money for our community.
"I want to pay it back a little bit – or a lot.”
Beal embraces all aspects of the queen program and enjoys the hard work.
“We’ve had a Bunco party and a bake sale – that was really fun,” said Beal. “We did a Sip and Savor dinner and auction at the Edwards Barn in Nipomo. That was fun. We did really well at that event. We had a pickleball tournament at Hagerman Field where I sang the national anthem, a Stampede 5K Fun Run at Los Flores Ranch, and a Honky Tonk reverse drawing with dinner, music, and a casino night at the veterans center. It’s been non-stop but it’s been so much fun.”
Her team also sponsored restaurant nights on Tuesdays at The Hitching Post, Maya, and Tio Olivetos.
“I’ve also had the chance to make new friends throughout the community, especially the other queen candidates. I’d like to tell everyone to support all the candidates not just me. They are all working so hard. They are great girls and are working to raise money for great programs.”
Her own fundraising efforts will go to benefit several of the Kiwanis Club’s programs.
“It will go to things like building inclusive playgrounds, and the Kiwanis Youth Leadership Empowerment Program, and to scholarships for several high school seniors.”
Justine Elizabeth Lopez
Representing: Kiwanis of Guadalupe
Lopez, 19, recently completed her freshman year at Hancock College where she is working toward an associate’s degree in early childhood studies.
A 2021 Righetti High graduate, Lopez (who is not related to fellow queen candidate Brisa Lopez) plans to continue her education at Cal State Fullerton, with the goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.
“I might even come back to this area to teach,” she said. “But first, I’m focusing on my queen campaign.
“When I was a kid, the Guadalupe Kiwanis gave gifts to the local kids and helped our community in so many ways. I want to be a part of that so that’s what my fundraising is going to do.
“The money will go to youth scholarships, recreational support for Guadalupe senior citizens and will help some of the city’s non-profit organizations.”
Lopez lives with her mother Gina Cortez, who works at Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, and her grandparents Aurora and Ubaldo Cortez.
“They’ve all given me so much help. They are so supportive,” said Lopez.
Among Lopez’s many events were a benefit dinner at Guadalupe City Hall, and an all-you-can-eat pizza night at Two Guys.
“Basically, the whole city showed up. It was very popular,” said Lopez. “We also had a comedy night at the Guadalupe Social Club and a dinner at La Simpapia.”
When not in school, Lopez works as a recreation leader for the city.
“It’s fun,” said Lopez. “That’s where I realized that I want to be an elementary school teacher. Working with the kids is so much fun.
“Knowing that you are raising money that goes right back to the community is important to me. They did so much for me – getting to play softball and other sports – that I’m thrilled I can finally give back to them. This is such an amazing opportunity to be part of. I hope I can inspire other local Guadalupe girls to be a part of it for the next generation.”
Courtney Lauderdale
Representing: Black Student Union
Lauderdale has just graduated from Cabrillo High School.
She’ll continue her education at a four-year college, majoring in kinesiology.
A lifelong resident of Lompoc, Lauderdale developed a love of history and science. She was the secretary of the Environmental Science Club, a member of the Black Student Union, Link Crew, AVID, and was the Commissioner of Spirit and Assemblies for ASB.
Lauderdale was a track and field athlete, competing in the discus and shot put, and also played basketball and golf while finding time to be a cheerleader for the Conquistadores.
Outside of school, Lauderdale has worked in the community as a volunteer for the NAACP, and has done COVID outreach through door-to-door contacts, tabling at COVID-related events, and assisting at vaccination clinics.
Lauderdale, who was not available for a personal interview, was also a member of Conqs for Christ.
With all that, Lauderdale also found the time to hold a steady job, working part-time at the Lompoc Walmart.