 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Rodeo Queen to be crowned Friday night

From the 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade coverage series
040823-smt-news-elks-queen-kick-off-dinner-001.jpg
Buy Now

The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen candidates, pictured from left to right, are Paige Beal, of the Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria; Michaela Jamison, of VTC Enterprises; Justine Lopez, of the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe; Adrena Longoria, of NSBC United Way; Brisa Lopez, of Cuyama Valley Exchange Club; and Courtney Lauderdale, of Black Student Union.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Without a doubt, the most impactful program sponsored by the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is its annual Rodeo Queen campaign, and this year’s – the Elks’ 80th – promises to be even better.

“Since we started the Queen campaigns, these wonderful young women have raised more than $15 million as of last year, and that money – every penny of it – stays right here in the Santa Maria Valley,” said Peter Sterling, president of Elks Recreation and the longtime chairman of the Rodeo Queen Committee.

This is Sterling’s 21st year as chairman of the Queen Committee. He took a few years off before returning to the position seven years ago.

040823-smt-news-elks-queen-kick-off-dinner-004.jpg
Buy Now

Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino presents the 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen candidates during a live auction and dinner event in April.
051323-smt-news-bbq-festival-006.jpg
Buy Now

Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club Elks Rodeo Queen Candidate Paige Beal sells raffle tickets during the fifth annual Santa Maria BBQ festival at Pioneer Park in May.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
1
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts