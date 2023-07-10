Award winners have been announced in the 70th annual Lompoc Flower Festival Parade, which marked the procession's return on June 24 after a four-year hiatus.

Of the dozens of parade entrants — comprised of colorful floats, performing dance troops, twirling gymnasts, student bands and community leaders — 18 received recognition in their respective categories, announced by festival host the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

Campbell Ranches took first in the full-size floats category and Michael B. Clayton and Associates placed second.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

