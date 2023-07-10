Award winners have been announced in the 70th annual Lompoc Flower Festival Parade, which marked the procession's return on June 24 after a four-year hiatus.
Of the dozens of parade entrants — comprised of colorful floats, performing dance troops, twirling gymnasts, student bands and community leaders — 18 received recognition in their respective categories, announced by festival host the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.
Other award winners are as follows:
• Marching Band – Lompoc High School Marching Braves
• Dance/ Cheer (commercial) – Cabrillo HS Cheer (1st); Live and Love Productions Dance (2nd); Lompoc High School Dance Line (3rd)
• Dance/ Cheer (non-commercial) – BBT Dance & Performing Arts (1st); Garcia Dance Studios
• Car Club – Viejitos Car Club
• Equestrian – Cuadras Unidas Del Valle De Lompoc
• Commercial Business – Lompoc Valley Florist (1st); La Miramar Western Wear and Feed (2nd); SB County Animal Services (3rd)
• Clowns – The Too Much Fun Club
• Novelty – Vandenberg Jets Gymnastics Team (1st); Gymnastics North Lompoc (2nd); Scouts BSA (3rd)
• Mini Floats – Boys & Girls Club and YMCA (1st)
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.