Rylie Halsell’s reign as Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen is coming to an end.

On Friday night, June 2, Halsell will be in the Elks Unocal Event Center arena to pass the torch to one of six new queen hopefuls.

“I’ve had a great year as the Elks Rodeo Queen. I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Halsell. “I am excited to crown a new queen. I’ve had my year and now it’s time for someone new. By the way, I do get to keep my crown. The winner will get her own, new crown.

