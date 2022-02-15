The 2020 Lompoc census data summary report released in November 2021 by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments reflects both population growth and demographic shifts.
The summary report of the redistricting file is a portion of the 2020 census data and is expected to be released over the next few years by the U.S. Census Bureau, according to SBCAG.
The report, recently provided by city officials, reveals that Lompoc's population increased by 2,010 people since 2010, representing 8% of the county's total growth, a growth marker that remained consistent over the 10-year period from 2010 to 2020.
The new figure does not include the unincorporated areas of Lompoc — Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills — that, when added, remains consistent with census numbers from 2010, representing 13% of the county's total population.
Further, Lompoc's demographic shifted from 50.8% identifying as Hispanic in 2010 to 57.3% in 2020, according to the summary report.
Overall, the report reflected a 5.7% increase in population for Santa Barbara County, or 24,334 persons, since 2010, bringing the total to 448,229 persons. Of that, North County represents a larger swath of the population with 239,868 people, or 54% of the county's total population, compared to South County's 208,361, or 46% of the county's total population.
According to SBCAG, the 2020 census concluded on Oct. 15, 2020, with a final self-response rate of 72.9% in Lompoc, surpassing Santa Barbara County’s self-response rate of 71.8%, the California self-response rate of 69.6%, and the U.S. self-response rate of 66.9%.
Lompoc city officials credit partnerships with local organizations, the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), the Santa Barbara County Promotors Network in Lompoc, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Lompoc Unified School District, for vital assistance with communitywide census outreach.
Lompoc will no longer require indoor masking for vaccinated visitors to city facilities beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16, officials announced last week.
The Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education appointed new member William “Franky” Caldeira on Feb. 9 to fill a vacancy created by th…
The Lompoc Public Library has issued a call for artists who would like to be considered featured exhibitors at the library’s Grossman Gallery …
The historic Rudolph Building located on South H Street in Lompoc officially changed hands on Jan. 4, making way for a new generation of ownership.