Two Santa Maria men were identified Friday as the victims of a fatal head-on vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday on Highway 1 in Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officials identified Geovany Bazan Rojas, 31, and Julian Hernandez, 35, who both died in the collision that occurred at about 4:45 a.m. near Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way, according to Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Alvarez said the incident occurred just north of the intersection, when a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson, of Grover Beach, and a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Rojas, collided.
Hudson was driving southbound on Highway 1 at an undetermined speed, approaching Winterhaven Way, and the Honda was approaching the intersection but heading in the opposite direction at an undetermined speed when the crash occurred, according to Alvarez.
Hudson initiated a left turn onto Winterhaven Way, crossing the northbound lane and directly in front of the Honda, causing the two vehicles to collide, according to Alvarez.
Alvarez said Hudson sustained minor injuries in the crash, but was not arrested. All three men were wearing safety equipment, he added.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700.