2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies test positive for COVID-19; 3 staff return to work

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A custody deputy who works in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates was tested on July 16 as part of a staff sweep. That deputy did not return to work after being tested, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

A patrol deputy became ill while on vacation and was tested but did not return to work, Zick said, adding that the test came back positive on Wednesday and the exposure does not appear to be work-related.

Additionally, three staff, including two custody deputies and one civilian, recovered and have been cleared to return to work.

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday is 35, with 25 returning to work.

Ten employees who are still recovering at home include five custody deputies, three professional staff and two patrol deputies.