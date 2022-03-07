A 47-year-old mother and her 10-year-old son were hospitalized Friday for injuries they sustained after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Blosser and Stowell roads, according to Santa Maria Police officials.
The collision was reported shortly before 3 p.m. after the vehicle struck the mom and her son in the crosswalk, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.
The driver was not arrested but received a vehicle code citation, McGehee added.
The woman and her child were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, remained on scene and rendered aid to the mom and son until paramedics arrived, according to McGehee.
The incident remains under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the SMPD Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.