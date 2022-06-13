Two Lompoc teenagers sustained injuries, including one who was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges, following a vehicle rollover Friday near the intersection of Floradale and West Central avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported to dispatchers at 10:23 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
An initial California Highway Patrol investigation showed 18-year-old Callie Pulliam was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe eastbound on West Central Avenue, west of Floradale Avenue, and for unknown reasons allowed her vehicle to enter the right shoulder of the roadway.
Pulliam veered left in an attempt to reenter the road, causing the Tahoe to overturn several times, according to the CHP.
Emergency officials from the County Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, Lompoc Police and American Medical Response were called to the scene and located a vehicle that had rolled over, with one of the occupants trapped inside needing extrication, he added.
Officials said Pulliam was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle. Pulliam was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP.
Additionally, the CHP said the passenger, identified as a 16-year-old female from Lompoc, was not wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries in the rollover. She was transported via ambulance to Marian hospital for treatment. Pulliam was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges, according to the CHP.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, although alcohol was determined to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.