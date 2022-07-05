Two people were killed and four were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday near Highway 1 and Highway 135, south of Santa Maria.
The collision was reported at 10:17 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck. Several emergency units responded to the scene, including two County Fire medic engines and a battalion chief.
Additionally, personnel from Vandenberg Space Force Base, the California Highway Patrol and two ground ambulances responded to the scene.
Upon arrival personnel located two vehicles, and two people with injuries were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ground ambulances, according to Safechuck.
Safechuck said two more people sustained minor injuries. The two people who died in the collision were not identified.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision, according to Safechuck.