Two people died and one person was injured in a head-on vehicle collision Wednesday near Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way in Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported at about 4:45 a.m., just north of the intersection, when a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson, of Grover Beach, and a 2007 Honda Civic collided with each other, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Alvarez said Hudson was driving southbound on Highway 1 at an undetermined speed, approaching Winterhaven Way, and the Honda was approaching the intersection but heading in the opposite direction at an undetermined speed.
Hudson initiated a left turn onto Winterhaven Way, crossing the northbound lane and directly in front of the Honda, according to Alvarez. The two vehicles were unable to avoid each other and collided, he said.
Alvarez said both of the people in the Honda sustained injuries and died as a result of the collision. The Honda's occupants were not identified, although Alvarez said both were male and the passenger was 35 years old.
No arrests were made and Hudson sustained moderate injuries in the crash, according to Alvarez. All three people were wearing safety equipment, according to Alvarez.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700.