Two people were injured Friday and transported to a local hospital after their vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Floradale and Central avenues, west of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported to dispatchers at 10:23 p.m., according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. Emergency officials from the County Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, Lompoc Police and American Medical Response were called to the scene and located a vehicle that had apparently rolled over, with one of the occupants trapped inside, he added.
Bertucelli said heavy extrication was used to remove the passenger. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious and moderate injuries, according to Bertucelli.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.