Two brush fires that broke out near Tepusquet Road and led to the closure of a 60-mile stretch of Highway 166 near Santa Maria to Cuyama were 50% contained Monday evening, according to Cal Fire officials.
The incident, dubbed the Twitchell incident, includes a brush fire that broke out on the north side of the road approximately 3 miles east of Alamo Creek Road and 2 miles west of Tepusquet Road.
A second, slower burning fire was reported approximately 20 minutes later at a location near the first fire, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
One fire was contained at 1 acre and the second fire was holding at approximately 5 acres shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire officials, who said mop-up efforts will continue for the next several hours.
Several agencies responded to the fires, including the U.S. Forest Service, Santa Maria Fire Department, Five Cities Fire Authority, Santa Barbara County Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire departments.
Firefighters will remain on scene overnight, according to Cal Fire officials, who said motorists should expect delays along Highway 166.
Caltrans District 5 officials ordered the closure of Highway 166 at Highway 101 to New Cuyama shortly after noon Monday, and the roadway was expected to remain closed into the night.
Motorists entering Highway 166 from Tepusquet Road were being redirected, and those traveling between the Central Coast and the Central Valley are advised to take alternate routes.