Crews on Tuesday extinguished a roughly 2-acre brush fire that broke out in the Santa Ynez Riverbed, just north of the Lompoc Airport.
The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. in the riverbed, just north of George Miller Drive, according to Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.
Emergency units that responded to the fire included Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments.
Upon arrival, fire units located a small brush fire with a moderate rate of spread, according to Nunez. Crews were able to contain the fire shortly shortly before 3:30 p.m., he added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.