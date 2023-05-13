19 Days to Rodeo ...
Steer wrestling is one of our PRCA-sanctioned events at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Steer wrestling involves a team of two ropers – the bulldogger and the hazer. The hazer’s job is to lead the steer over to the bulldogger for them to then wrestle the steer to the ground. These cowboys play a very dangerous sport because the steer weighs between 450 and 650 pounds and the bulldogger has to grab on while going 30 miles an hour.
Join us for some rodeo action at our 80th Anniversary Rodeo! Tickets are available online at our website elksrec.com.