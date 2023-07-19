Nineteen members were added to Santa Maria’s Hometown Heroes program at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

This program acknowledges the contributions of Santa Maria residents who have served or are currently serving in the United States military, as well as first responders and essential workers.

"The program aims to recognize their tireless efforts and the sacrifices they have made in serving the community," according to the city.

