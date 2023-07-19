The honorees will be celebrated with banners that feature their photograph and branch of service, serving as a "symbol of gratitude and appreciation for their selfless service.”
The program resulted from the efforts of the Santa Maria American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 2521 and the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, which initially led to the creation of the Santa Maria Hometown Heroes Military banner program.
The program was modeled after similar recognition programs implemented by cities across California. Initially, the program focused on recognizing active military and veterans of the United States military, however, the program has expanded to include first responders and essential workers.
This expansion of the program reflected the city's “appreciation for the selfless dedication of these individuals, who have gone above and beyond in serving the community during challenging times," according to the city.
Those honored Tuesday included Mike Miranda, a former member of the Santa Maria Police Department; Richard Lance Parker, a former member of the California National Guard and former Marine Corps serviceman Ralph Castillo, who's also a retired firefighter and retired Santa Maria Recreation and Parks employee, who was nominated by Michael Castillo.
Air Force veteran Henry Thomas Davis was recognized, along with Army veteran David Flores; late Marine Corps veteran Mark Shane Jensen; late Navy veteran and former firefighter Tony Murillo, who was nominated by Tony Murillo Jr.; U.S. Marine veteran Nathan Resendez; the late Steven Jay Robbins, a U.S. Army veteran; and Joe Rodriguez, a U.S. Army veteran who died in 2009.
Clifford Louis Tanore, who was awarded two Bronze Stars during his time with the U.S Army, was recognized. Tanore died in 1994.
Julian E. White IV, a U.S. Navy veteran and former firefighter who died 2016, was also recognized at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Seven Santa Maria Joint Union High School District workers were recognized in the essential workers category.
They are retired teacher Ginny Barnett; Righetti High School teacher Patricia Villalobos; Delta High teacher Lisa Adams; Pioneer Valley teacher Jennifer Montanez; Pioneer Valley food service lead Amy Argentieri; Righetti Maintenance Department lead Leo Avila and Transportation Department bus driver Kevin Kolthoff.
As part of the Hometown Heroes program, the banner featuring the Summer 2023 Class of Honorees will be displayed along South College Road in the Bradley Square area for six months, starting in July.
Each honoree or their family/sponsor also received a City Council "Certificate of Acknowledgment and Appreciation" Tuesday night.
