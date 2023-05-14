18 Days to Rodeo ...
Who’s one of the best rodeo clowns in the industry? (Psst ... the answer is Matt Merritt ... )
Known for his impeccable humor and impressive dancing skills, Merritt is a rodeo clown favorite for fans of all ages. He started working with the PBR in 2014, and his popularity continues to grow with each performance. This globetrotter has performed in 48 states, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia! No matter where he travels to, Merritt finds ways to incorporate local flavor to cater each show to his audience.