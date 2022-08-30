Seventeen-year-old Helen Pruitt-Kennett, a senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos, recently reached for the stars on a solo flight above the Santa Ynez Valley that brought her closer to earning her private pilot's certificate.

According to local pilot Robert "Capt. Bob" Perry, also a certified flight instructor, "Helen did great on her first solo," which included multiple takeoffs and landings at the Santa Ynez Airport on the morning of Aug. 25. 

The teen's flight instructor, Yves Bajulaz of ABC Airsports in Santa Ynez, provided in-flight instruction while Perry conducted ground instruction at the Santa Ynez Airport.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

