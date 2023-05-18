14 Days to Rodeo ...
As part of our opening ceremony at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, we honor our country and our brave military by displaying our American flag during the national anthem.
This 2014 opening ceremony was on the day of our Minetti Mini Rodeo, an event where over 5,000 3rd graders are bused in from schools along the Central Coast where we hold a special rodeo performance just for them! This unique opportunity allows children to experience the Western lifestyle and excitement of the rodeo firsthand at a young age.