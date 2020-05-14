13 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in community, one at Lompoc prison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County announced 14 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, one at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc and the rest among county residents.

Of the 13 county resident cases, six are in Santa Maria, two are in Santa Barbara, one is in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and four are in Lompoc.

The county Public Health Department also removed three previously reported cases. According to Jackie Ruiz, Public Health Department spokeswoman, cases are removed for various reasons, such as when epidemiologists discover that the address of a previously confirmed individual is actually located outside of the county, or when a positive result is found to actually be the result of an accidentally-counted antibody test.

In the last week, 11 such cases have been removed from the county's case data.

The total case count among county residents is now 494, with 76 cases considered still active. Of these active cases, 50 individuals are recovering at home and 26 are hospitalized, with 11 of them under intensive care.

There are a total of 893 cases among inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, 798 of which are considered still active.