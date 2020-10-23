104 dogs rescued from Lompoc home, sent to local, statewide shelters

After Santa Barbara County officials impounded 104 dogs from a Lompoc home Thursday, animal services agencies across multiple counties offered to take in the pack of mainly Chihuahuas and prepare them for adoption into loving homes.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services employees became aware of the situation Thursday morning after receiving a call from the landlord of the Lompoc home, according to Angela Yates, county Animal Services director. The owner surrendered the Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.

With Animal Control officers continuing their investigation into the situation, Animal Services Operations Manager Esteban Rodriguez declined to give further information about the conditions at the home where the dogs were found and whether the owner is expected to face charges but said more information will be forthcoming.

According to the city of Lompoc municipal code, no more than four dogs over 4 months can be harbored at a time except by a licensed kennel or commercial establishment.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, staff completed a preliminary assessment of the scene and organized transportation of the dogs to the Santa Maria Animal Center on Foster Road, the county's largest shelter facility where most staff are centralized, Yates said.

Back in Santa Maria, an 18-person team of veterinarians, kennel staff, Animal Control employees, support staff and volunteers worked throughout the night to complete further assessments, give vaccinations and make the dogs comfortable.