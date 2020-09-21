100 years of Hancock College: Institution kicks off monthslong celebration with opening of time capsule

Career opportunities were slim for young women when 18-year-old Marilyn Hoback Cronk graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1954.
“My first thought was maybe I’d be a primary grade teacher. Your choices were: nurse, secretary, teacher or flight attendant. But I didn’t really see myself in any of that,” Cronk recalled.
Just up the road from her alma mater, she enrolled at newly relocated and newly renamed Allan Hancock College, explored core courses and discovered the art program that changed her life’s trajectory.
More than half a century later, the world was Heidi Mendiola’s oyster and Hancock her pearl. She graduated in spring 2020 with three two-year degrees — administration of justice, liberal arts and sociology — and a portfolio of leadership experience.
“I was so nervous when I first started at Hancock, but then I got involved in student body, and leadership and that’s what made my experience more valuable, made it easier for me, made my time here pretty good,” Mendiola said.
Theirs are just two of myriad stories Hancock College will share as it celebrates 100 years in Santa Maria.
The Allan Hancock College Centennial Celebration officially kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 with the unveiling of a time capsule buried in 1995 for the college’s 75th anniversary. The virtual event will be broadcast live on social media and on the college’s centennial webpage, www.hancockcollege.edu/100, which also includes information about additional festivities, links to videos, podcasts, historic photos, and other multimedia offerings related to the college’s 100-year history.
The college will continue hosting both virtual and live events throughout the 2020-21 academic year, culminating with the commencement of the 100th graduating class in May 2021.
“Hancock has a hundred-year legacy of providing a quality education to generations of students in northern Santa Barbara County,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “We want to celebrate this achievement with our community as we look forward to continuing that important mission for the next 100 years and beyond.”
Hancock traces its roots to 1920, when Santa Maria High School District established Santa Maria Junior College with six students in its opening class.
In 1954 as it experienced expanding enrollment, the college moved from the high school campus to Hancock Field. The college changed its name to honor Captain G. Allan Hancock, a prominent state and local community leader who donated the land and facilities of the airfield to the college.
“Hancock is spectacular, especially compared with what it was when I started over there in the old airfield barracks. It’s such a jewel in the community,” Cronk said.
In those old barrack classrooms, Cronk crossed paths with George Muro and discovered her professional path. She became a successful fine artist in her own right, a museum curator and, finally, executive director of Solvang’s Elverhøj Museum before retiring to a life of creativity and community service.
“George was always pushing us to look at and interpret things in a different way. He challenged us to do our best. He said I’d probably starve as a fine artist, but I was always rebellious,” Cronk recalled.
Or maybe Muro, like so many Hancock instructors over the past century, just knew exactly what to say to motivate his students toward their own paths of success.
Today, Hancock serves 20,000 students annually on California’s Central Coast and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across a wide range of academic and career programs.
“The president and staff really take students serious, and they always put them first,” Mendiola said. “I’ve been to meetings where I hear staff and instructors and professors talk so highly of the students, even when students aren’t there to hear it. That speaks well of the college in general and gives me comfort knowing the college puts students first, especially during this pandemic.”
