'100-day challenge' aims to house homeless veterans, families in Santa Barbara County

Local organizations and Santa Barbara County officials on Monday started a "100-day challenge," part of a new statewide initiative that is aimed at housing homeless veterans and their families.

The challenge initiative was launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, and calls on counties and cities across the state to end or reduce homelessness in targeted populations, such as youth or veterans, according to Ali Sutton, deputy secretary for homelessness at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, which is facilitating the challenges.

The initiative is modeled on similar, successful efforts across the country.

In Santa Barbara County, the challenge is to house at least 75 veterans in the next 100 days, according to Steve Baird, president of the Echo Group, a local veterans nonprofit, one of the challenge’s sponsors.

+2 2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down canceled due to the coronavirus The 2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino announced on Friday.

The challenge isn’t necessarily about money, but about “busting” the system barriers that keep people from getting the assistance they need, according to Sutton.

The annual Point In Time Count, released in January, indicated a need for such a challenge with the county homeless veteran population increasing from 118 to 210, or 83%, from 2018 to 2019.