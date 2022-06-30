One person sustained a head injury Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision west of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported at 9:09 p.m. near the intersection of West Betteravia and Mahoney roads, according to CHP logs.
First responder units included the CHP, Santa Maria Police Department, medics and tow trucks.
Upon arrival, units located a green Chevrolet Chevelle and a black Chrysler 300 that had collided, logs show. The Chrysler sustained frontend damage, although both vehicles were damaged and needed to be towed from the scene, according to the CHP.
Logs indicated that a passenger in the suspect vehicle sustained an injury and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.