A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday inside a gas station at the intersection of North Broadway and Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the business shortly after 7 a.m., according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, Mengel added.
Detectives are currently canvasing the neighborhood searching for evidence and gathering video surveillance footage.
Mengel said the shooting does not appear to be connected to a robbery and that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the SMPD Detective Bureau at 805-928-2277.