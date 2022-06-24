A person sustained critical injuries Friday after they were struck by a semitruck near Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported at 3:52 p.m. along the Santa Maria Way off-ramp, near the Elks Rodeo grounds, according to broadcasts.
Emergency units that responded to the scene included Santa Barbara County Fire and sheriff's personnel, California Highway Patrol officers and CalSTAR.
California Highway Patrol logs show that a red semitruck was pulled over on the right-hand side of the road, and that the victim was to be transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.