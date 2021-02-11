A person was killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover collision on Harris Grade Road.

The collision was reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road, near Santa Barbara County Fire Station 34 in the Mission Hills area, according to emergency radio broadcasts.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a vehicle with a person inside who wasn't identified but was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle reportedly struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof, according to dispatch.

Closure of Harris Grade Road at the intersections of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Highway 135 was requested shortly after 1 p.m.

California Highway Patrol and County officials, including a Fire Department battalion commander and the Sheriff-Coroner's personnel, responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.