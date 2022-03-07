One person was killed and two people were critically injured Friday following a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m., according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Heavy extrication was required to remove the victims from the damaged vehicles.
The two injured people were transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Bertucelli. The person who died has yet to be identified.
The collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.