A 1-acre brush fire broke out along Highway 101 just south of Los Alamos on Tuesday, prompting the shutdown of northbound traffic, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. along the northbound side of Highway 101 between the shoulder and the frontage road, just south of Alisos Canyon Road, near Los Alamos.
California Highway Patrol units shut down both lanes of northbound Highway 101 at Alisos Canyon Road, and redirected vehicles back to the southbound lanes shortly before 2 p.m. as smoke was reported blowing across the lanes. One northbound lane has since been reopened, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
In addition to CHP, emergency units responding to the fire include Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Fire personnel.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.