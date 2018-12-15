A high surf advisory has been issued for the Central Coast from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service warns that very large and potentially damaging surf of 18 to 25 feet is expected with local sets up to 28 feet bringing a threat of beach erosion. Dangerous breaking waves are likely in Morro Bay Harbor.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management also warns that onshore winds and tides will combine with very high surf to generate flooding of low areas along the shore during this time. Dangerous, battering waves are expected. Caution is urged.