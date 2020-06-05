First responders at scene of double fatality crash on Black Road and W. Main Street
breaking

  • Updated
Crash on Black Road
Fire responders attend to a double-fatality crash on Black Road and W. Main Street Friday evening.

 Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire

First responders are at the scene of a double-fatal vehicle crash on Black Road and W. Main Street west of Santa Maria with a call time of 6:05 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles which suffered extensive damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The crash involved extrication, and in addition to the two fatalities, one person suffered critical injuries, and two had minor injuries. The person with critical injuries was flown via CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

